Ford Has A Hard Time Giving Away F-150 Lightnings But Can't Keep Up With Super Duty Demand

The redesigned 2023 Ford Super Duty debuted to tremendous demand from the very start, as the automaker secured a whopping 52,000 orders for that model in the first five days order banks were open back in late 2022, a number that grew to grew to around 150k units by the end of October and 200,000 by the end of the year. However, even though more than a year has passed since then, it seems as if Ford Super Duty production still can’t meet current demand, as Ford CEO Jim Farley revealed while speaking during the automaker’s Q1 2024 earnings call with investors. “But I mean, we’re oversubscribed on the new Super Duty two to one,” Farley said when asked about demand for Ford Pro vehicles in general “So, I wish I could say we got that right. We didn’t, but we are expanding capacity. I think…and we have this freshest lineup that we’ve never had. So, we have this kind of double opportunity. Our lineup is fresh. We have the most choice. At the same time, our customers are in kind of white-hot demand that we saw in retail two years ago during the supply shock. And we’re doing everything we can to increase our capacity for our customers. It’s very frustrating for them.”



