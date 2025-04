If it’s a day that ends in “y,” you can bet a Ford got recalled. The company is the undisputed champion as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the automaker has already racked up a staggering 38 recalls in the first four months of the year.

That’s more than three times as many recalls as second place Volkswagen, which has only had 12 in 2025. Despite the commanding lead, Ford is securing their position with three new recalls.