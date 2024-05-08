Ford Has Never Sold More EVs Than They Do Now - Too Bad They Lose $50,000 On Each One

Ford sold fewer vehicles in July 2024 than it did a year ago, but way more EVs. That would be 31% more. However, it was the sixth consecutive month of year-over-year growth for the Blue Oval.

Ford delivered 8,242 electric vehicles in July, which is 31 % more than in the same period of last year, while its total sales decreased by 0.8%. 165,621 customers got their brand-new Ford examples last month. Simple mathematics shows that one in 20 Fords sold in July was an EV.

It was a great month for the hybrid lineup that FoMoCo rolled out, marking a 47% year-over-year increase to 16,825 units sold. Every electric Ford saw its sales figures going north. The electric portfolio of the automaker includes the Ford F-150 Lightning, the Mustang Mach-E, and the E-Transit van.