Ford Hires Former NHTSA Official To Stop Steady Flow Of Recalls From The Brand

Agent009 submitted on 8/25/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:56:47 AM

Views : 404 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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To reduce the massive number of recalls and overcome safety challenges, Ford hired longtime NHTSA veteran David Hines as its new Chief Auto Safety Officer. Hines oversees Ford's global product safety compliance, governance, and corporate strategy.
    
Based out of Washington, D.C., David Hines will step into the position on Monday and will report to Steve Croley, Ford’s chief policy officer and general counsel. He will be leading an extensive cross-departmental team, spanning engineering, digital design, quality, manufacturing, software, and purchasing, to embed product safety across every vehicle's lifecycle.


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Ford Hires Former NHTSA Official To Stop Steady Flow Of Recalls From The Brand

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