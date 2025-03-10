Ford IT Systems Hacked And Systems Display Protest Messages Over Return To Office Policy

As Ford Motor Co. attempts to transition to a four-day-in-the-office workweek, someone is not happy about it and made it known on Oct. 2.

A Ford spokesman confirmed there was an incident early in the day in which someone put up an image on meeting room screens across the corporate offices in Dearborn, and possibly other facilities, that protested the return-to-office policy on Oct. 2.

According to photos employees took of the image, which were posted on social media and sent to the Detroit Free Press, it contained an image of CEO Jim Farley along with a big red circle with a slash through it over his face and the words "(Expletive) RTO."