Ford Implies Warranty Problems If Mustang Owners Don't Surrender Their Vehicles For Organ Harvesting

Imagine a letter showing up in your mailbox from the company that made your car, requesting you to bring it in for a crucial engine component replacement. That might sound a bit strange, but it’s exactly what some Ford Mustang owners are dealing with right now.

The Blue Oval has has initiated a “harvest program” to investigate a potential issue with the left-side cylinder head on certain V8-powered Mustang models. Owners who don’t participate in the program risk losing future warranty coverage for this specific component.