Ford Improves The Ranger Super Duty In Oz - Should They Bring It Here?

The Blue Oval company might be a never-ending source of jokes when it comes to its propensity towards recalls, but the truth is, they're also experts in terms of tough pickup trucks. The Ford F-Series has been America's truck darling and the overall leader of the market for decades, and the mid-size Ranger is also the best-selling truck across numerous international markets.

Even more so, the Ford Ranger was also the overall best-selling nameplate in the Land Down Under in 2024 for the second consecutive year, surging ahead of models like the Toyota RAV4 and Hilux. Naturally, they are giving it a lot of pampering and attention to make sure it has a chance to establish a sales leadership continuity for the third year in a row.













Read Article