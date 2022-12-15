Ford Increases The F-150 Lightning Starting Price To $56,000. How Will EVs Ever Go Mainstream At THESE Prices?

How do they expect EVs ever to go mainstream when MOST can't afford anyhere NEAR what they ask for them?









Ford increases F-150 Lightning price, now starts at $56,000. The government is going to force everyone to buy overpriced electric vehicles - for what?



This is insanity - we are all that stupid frog in boiling water. pic.twitter.com/X4M5mEOd4P — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) December 15, 2022



