Ford Increases The Ford Bronco Raptor MSRP Yet Again

Introduced for the 2022 model year, the most desirable variant of the Bronco used to retail at $68,500 sans destination charge. The first SUV-bodied Raptor in Ford’s history leveled up by $5,280 for the 2023 model year, then hiked up again by $2,800 in February 2023.

The second-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit recently announced yet another increase, adding $2,000 to the starting price of the Bronco Raptor. That’s $10,080 for all three. As a result, the online build & price tool now lists the off-road sport utility vehicle at $78,580.

Despite this prohibitive sticker price, Ford charges a few more dollars for goodies that should’ve been standard. Adaptive cruise control is one of them, bundled in the $3,050 Lux Package (a.k.a. equipment group 374A) with things like a 10-speaker audio system from B&O, a wireless charging pad, and a heated steering wheel.