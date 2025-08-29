Ford Insists The "Real" Mustang Will Not Be Going Electric

While we already technically have an electric Ford Mustang, the real Mustang won’t be going electric anytime soon. Automotive News recently reported that the automaker would continue making gas-powered Mustangs deep into the next decade, reversing what was expected to be a decision to electrify the car. The Mustang is expected to receive a midcycle refresh late next year ahead of a complete redesign for the 2029 model year. Previous reports suggested the car would transition to electric propulsion with the redesign, but Ford has now walked those plans back. Farley said electric power was a great thing for other Ford models, but he has been adamant that it was not for the Mustang.



