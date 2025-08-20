Ford Is Changing How They Make Cars But Can't Even Fix The Ones They Have Already Made

Ford has blown past the 100th recall mark as they’ve suddenly jumped from 98 to 104. Let’s repeat that again, 104 recalls in less than nine months.

To put that massive number into perspective, the second highest automaker is FCA at 21. That means Ford has issued nearly five times more recalls than its nearest competitor.

Looking at it another way, Ford has issued more recalls than FCA, Volkswagen, GM, Mercedes, Honda, and Hyundai combined. Quite a bit more actually as adding all their recalls up only totals 77. That means Ford is still beating their combined amount by a stunning 27 recalls.