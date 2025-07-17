Ford Is Considering A Return To Passenger Cars

In recent years, Ford's pendulum of development has swung in the opposite direction of smaller passenger cars in favor of new SUVs and electric vehicles. Recent years have seen once-popular models like the Fusion, Fiesta, and Focus be filtered out of the lineup, first in North America and then in Europe, where the Focus is on its last legs. However, it seems like that pendulum might swing back in a big way, as information leaked from a dealer meeting suggests the automaker wants to get back to cars. Automotive News Europe has reported that Christoph Herr, Ford's German boss, recently held a meeting with European dealerships about the future of the brand, where he revealed that Ford CEO Jim Farley is apparently focused on developing new passenger cars



Read Article