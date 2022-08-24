Ford Is Dominating The Competition With Maverick Sales

Ford appears to be getting its money's worth out of the Maverick truck. Recently, the brand launched the off-road focused Tremor package for the popular small truck, something that's sure to make it even more popular, and we know further down the line, the ICE and hybrid variants will be joined by an electric Maverick Lightning. The numbers back up the value of the Maverick as well, with the small truck posting strong sales for the first six months of this year. Despite some supply chain issues, Ford was able to shift 38,753 Mavericks this year, putting its largest competitor, the Hyundai Santa Cruz, well in the rearview mirror. By comparison, Hyundai sold just 18,203 Santa Cruz trucks so far this year.



