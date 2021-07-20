Ford Is Flagging Some 2 Door Broncos For Quality Issues

Every 2 door I saw at MAP had “bad roof” written on the back window. Also I didn’t know the back window on the hardtop was removable and hadn’t seen the Sasquatch badge yet.



Not as bad as it appears, not great. Etching in the glass and misaligned latches have been consistent issues with some tops from Webasto.



Decidedly concerning that units were paired with bad tops during production. More concerning that several units have been delivered with issues.



I expect some adjustments when the plant starts cranking again on Monday. Brass is fully aware now and the magnifying glasses are out.









