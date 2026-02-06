Ford Is Telling Maverick And Bronco Owners To Park Their Cars And Call The Dealership

Ford is telling 4,653 Bronco Sport and Maverick owners to stop driving their vehicles immediately. The truck and SUV might have front lower control arm ball joints that were not assembled correctly. If they fail while the vehicle is being driven, drivers could lose steering control. This significantly increases the risk of a crash The recall impacts 2021 to 2026 models and Ford is advising owners to check online to see if their vehicle is included in the campaign. If it is, the vehicle will be towed to a dealership for inspection and repair. Some customers will also have the option of having their vehicle inspected at home via mobile service technicians.



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