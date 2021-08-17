Ford Is Testing A Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, But For What Reason?

Automakers buy competitor cars all the time to compare them to their own products against them—it's called "benchmarking." If GM makes a good car, Stellantis might want to see why it's such a big hit, especially if they also exist in the same segment as the vehicle in question. Over the weekend, Ford Authority reported that the Ford was spotted benchmarking a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. The fact that Ford, of all companies, would be testing a 707-horsepower sedan is interesting, and there's a variety of reasons why the automaker might be doing it. Despite only a few photos being snapped of the muscle sedan, a big can of worms was been opened.



