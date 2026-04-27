Ford Is Trying To Prevent The Chinese From Entering The Market But Also Wants To Use Their Tech In The US

Right now, Ford and Geely are in discussions to work together in Europe. If those chats go well, the two could help one another in markets across the pond. According to a new report, there was a chance that Ford would’ve leveraged Geely tech in its cars in the U.S.A. Those discussions evidently broke down largely due to political pressure. According to The Wall Street Journal, “Discussions about the U.S. started more than a year ago, including Geely licensing its technology to Ford. At one point, the talks envisaged Ford potentially making use of a Geely platform—common structural foundations on which different vehicles can be built—for future models, the people said.”



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