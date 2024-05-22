Ford Is Working On A Climate Controlled Frunk

Agent009 submitted on 5/22/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:10:38 AM

Views : 426 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ford is working on a climate-controlled frunk that could be the best reason yet for buying an electric vehicle. A frunk, or front trunk, is the extra storage space under the hood of the car where the engine usually sits.
 
The size and versatility of a frunk varies greatly with some offering enough room for only small stuff like a pair of boots and maybe a small lunchbag, while others are absolutely gigantic. The Ford F-150 Lightning has a frunk with 14.1 cubic feet of space and is wide enough for a set of golf clubs. But what if it could also maintain a set temperature to protect whatever is inside?


Read Article


Ford Is Working On A Climate Controlled Frunk

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)