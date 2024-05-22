Ford is working on a climate-controlled frunk that could be the best reason yet for buying an electric vehicle. A frunk, or front trunk, is the extra storage space under the hood of the car where the engine usually sits. The size and versatility of a frunk varies greatly with some offering enough room for only small stuff like a pair of boots and maybe a small lunchbag, while others are absolutely gigantic. The Ford F-150 Lightning has a frunk with 14.1 cubic feet of space and is wide enough for a set of golf clubs. But what if it could also maintain a set temperature to protect whatever is inside?



