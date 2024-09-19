Ford Is Working On A Full-Screen Heads Up Display

The automotive industry always has a keen focus on both safety and the advancement of technology, and the latest innovation from Ford is an example of both. Developed by Ceres Holographics in collaboration with Eastman and Carlex, Ford presented a prototype holographic display at the Vehicle Display and Interface Conference last week, showing how the novel HoloFlekt film can be integrated into an automotive windshield to create a transparent head-up display system with richer and more easily legible graphics than the systems currently on the market.



