Ford Isn't Saying No When It Comes To An AWD Mustang

We first heard the rumors about the next-generation Ford Mustang potentially getting an all-wheel-drive version back in the spring of 2018. Back then, a high-ranked company manager hinted there are small chances of putting an AWD system into the new Mustang but that option wasn’t completely ruled out. Apparently, the automaker still hasn’t made the final decision on the matter.

According to a new report from FordAuthority, the Mustang AWD is not a dead idea yet. Nothing particularly specific can be said at the moment but Jim Owens, Mustang brand manager within Ford, left the door at least partially open for a potential grippy pony car.