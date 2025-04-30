Ford Issues 3 More Recalls Affecting 1.5 Million Vehicles

Ford is racking up recalls like there’s no tomorrow, and they just added three more to the list. This brings their total to 44 recalls so far this year, affecting over 1.5 million vehicles, a staggering 32 more actions than their nearest automotive competitor, Volkswagen.

The first recall impacts 128,889 Broncos from the 2022 and 2023 model year. The government says their 360-degree view camera system may not display a rearview image when the vehicle is placed in reverse. Instead, they may see a blue or black image.