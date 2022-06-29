Ford Issues Recall Of ALL F-150 Lightning Pickups

Ford will issue a safety recall for approximately 2,900 F-150 Lightning electric pickups sold in North America. The automaker revealed the details of the recall on Monday, noting that the truck's software may fail to provide a low tire pressure warning in some cases. According to the recall, the tire cold inflation pressure warning threshold in the body control module (BCM) was incorrectly set. Rather than being set at 42 psi, the pressure warning was instead set to be tripped at 35 psi, or seven pounds lower than what should trigger a warning light. That being said, drivers may fail to be notified that the tire pressure drops below the lowest recommended value and could result in "poor vehicle handling and a possible loss of vehicle control."



