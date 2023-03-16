Ford Issues Stop Sale On Select Bronco Trucks Over Steering Defect

Ford recently issued an order to dealers to stop delivering Broncos and for customers to stop driving them over a safety issue. The problem lies in the steering gear of 343 Broncos specifically of the 2023 Wildtrak and 2022 Raptor varieties. The automaker is proactively working with dealers and owners to get the issue fixed. According to Ford, its Critical Concern Review Group found out about an issue pertaining to a warranty-returned steering gear on March 2nd, 2023. The technician reviewing the warranty claim alleged a grinding noise and a loss of power steering but no loss of directional control.



Read Article