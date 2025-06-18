Ford Issues Stops Sale For Mustang Mach-E Over Dangerous Lock Flaw

Owners primed to collect their brand-new Mustang Mach-Es have been turned away by dealers after Ford issued a stop-sale notice due to the crossover’s defective door lock software, which can lead to entrapment. Existing cars will soon be hit with a recall to remedy the same issue.
 
The problem isn’t the locks themselves, but the software that tells them how to operate. As some Mach-E owners have discovered, should the 12-volt battery run out of juice, the door locks will retain their last position, whether that’s locked or unlocked, potentially leaving a driver unable to access the car’s interior.


