Ford issued a warning to dealerships that are taking advantage of F150 Lightning reservation holders and asking for more money.

But it looks like it might not be able to prevent markups.

Last week, we published a report about how some Ford dealers are taking advantage of the strong demand for F-150 Lightning to mark it up by as much as $30,000.

Some of them were asking for ridiculous prices for the first few units of the electric pickup truck that they are expecting to get.