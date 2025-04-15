Ford Joins Jeep In Moab For Easter Celebration With Two Bronco Concepts

Every Easter, off-road fans gather in Moab, Utah, to celebrate their love for trails. The event is called Easter Jeep Safari, but even Ford wants a piece of that pie. The company organized the Bronco Stampede at Moab as part of that event and revealed two concept cars inspired by the location and the activities performed from April 12 to April 20. They are the Bronco Off-Roadeo: Arches and Bronco Off-Roadeo: Cliffhanger. The Bronco Off-Roadeo is an experience created by the Bronco Nation community in 2021. The idea is for the owners of the Ford off-roader to visit "an epic destination where they can enjoy the Bronco lifestyle, incredible trail drive experiences – both behind-the-wheel and alongside off-road experts." The project vehicles are a tribute to that idea. The Bronco Off-Roadeo: Arches is based on the Badlands four-door derivative of the vehicle. Arches is a reference to the red rock arches that are such a common view for those facing trails in the Moab area. Anyone familiar with the Arches National Park will have already guessed what the reference to this vehicle was.



