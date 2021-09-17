Ford Jumps Into Police Market With Mustang Mach-E

The Ford Mustang Mach-E might be patrolling Michigan's roads soon because the automaker is submitting the EV to testing by the Michigan State Police. The EV will be part of the agency's 2022 model year police evaluation program that will run from September 18 to 20.



Ford is treating this as a pilot program. The testing aims to be a benchmark for deciding to explore a purpose-built, police use EV in the future. Ford claims: "law enforcement demand for all-electric vehicles is growing worldwide."



