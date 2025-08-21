Ford Keeps Hinting At An Off Road Super Car

Earlier this year, Ford CEO Jim Farley confidently announced that he wanted the Blue Oval brand to be the go-to automaker for anything off-road. In an age where European supercar brands have tiptoed off-road with vehicles like the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, it makes sense that an off-road-obsessed Ford would go chasing after them. After all, the company does have a history of making supercars with a few successful generations of the iconic Ford GT. Farley has hinted that such an off-road supercar model could already be fairly far in development, and now he's brought up the prospect again in a new podcast with a few more details.



