Ford Keeps Hinting At An Off Road Super Car

Agent009 submitted on 8/21/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:24:16 AM

Views : 502 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Earlier this year, Ford CEO Jim Farley confidently announced that he wanted the Blue Oval brand to be the go-to automaker for anything off-road. In an age where European supercar brands have tiptoed off-road with vehicles like the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, it makes sense that an off-road-obsessed Ford would go chasing after them. After all, the company does have a history of making supercars with a few successful generations of the iconic Ford GT.
 
Farley has hinted that such an off-road supercar model could already be fairly far in development, and now he's brought up the prospect again in a new podcast with a few more details.


Read Article


Ford Keeps Hinting At An Off Road Super Car

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)