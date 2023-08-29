Ford Kills 3 ICE Models To Focus On EVs Consumers Can't Afford

The Escape, Edge, and Transit Connect are all facing the chopping block as Ford forges ahead with electric vehicle plans that will cost it more than expected. The automaker is looking ahead to a new generation of high margin EVs that is just over the horizon. Ford admitted that its electric vehicle business is set to lose $4.5 billion more than it previously expected in 2023. In addition, its production plans for EVs are also being moved back. Although it still intends to build 400,000 EVs per year in the near future, it no longer believes it will be able to reach that mark in 2024, as initially promised. That means that its goal of making 2 million EVs per year by 2026 is also being reexamined.



