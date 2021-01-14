Ford LEAKS A Tease Of A Potential Gladiator Competitor Based On The Bronco. A More Modern RANCHERO?

@Mustang313 posted a Ford video on "How Innovative Design Led to the All-New Bronco and Bronco Sport", and look what was in the sketches.

I think we all know it is coming but here is a little bit of proof.






