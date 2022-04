Ford has officially started full production of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.

The company compares the significance of the moment to the launch of the Ford Model T.

The automaker grabbed a lot of headlines by announcing that the Ford F-150 Lightning would start at $40,000, with a range of up to 300 miles.

It quickly accumulated 200,000 reservations for the electric pickup and realized that the demand was much higher than anticipated.