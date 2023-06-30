Ford Layoffs Target 1,000 Engineers

The Ford Motor Co. is planning to cut at least 1,000 employees in North America, largely from its engineering department.
A company spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that the company began informing some salaried employees that their jobs will be cut in the following weeks.
The spokesperson also told the media outlet that managers informed employees that layoffs were coming in meetings on Monday, asking the affected teams to work from home for the rest of the week.
