Ford Leads The Way In Cheapest Cars To Insure If You Leave Out This One Surprising Model

Agent009 submitted on 9/2/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:51:04 AM

Views : 298 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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A recent study showed that Ford is one of the cheapest brands to insure used. However, if you consider a used Mustang Mach-E, it has one of the most expensive insurance costs. The Mustang Mach-E follows a similar trend with electric vehicles, which are, in general, more expensive to insure due to their higher repair costs.
    
Insuring electric vehicles has always been more expensive than gas-powered cars. Among the reasons are the higher repair costs, especially if the battery pack is damaged. This is why we're not surprised that a study proved that electric vehicles are among the most expensive to insure, even when used.


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Ford Leads The Way In Cheapest Cars To Insure If You Leave Out This One Surprising Model

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