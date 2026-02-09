Ford Leads The Way In Cheapest Cars To Insure If You Leave Out This One Surprising Model

A recent study showed that Ford is one of the cheapest brands to insure used. However, if you consider a used Mustang Mach-E, it has one of the most expensive insurance costs. The Mustang Mach-E follows a similar trend with electric vehicles, which are, in general, more expensive to insure due to their higher repair costs. Insuring electric vehicles has always been more expensive than gas-powered cars. Among the reasons are the higher repair costs, especially if the battery pack is damaged. This is why we're not surprised that a study proved that electric vehicles are among the most expensive to insure, even when used.



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