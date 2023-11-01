Ford Lightning EV Values ALREADY Dropping BIG At Auctions. We Tell You The SIMPLE Reason Why The Legacy Co.'s WON'T Have The Success They THINK In Electric Pickups.

Before we get started, lets make something VERY clear.



We have NOTHING against EVs. Cars. SUVs and Pickups.



If you like them and want one. GOD BLESS YOU, go BUY ONE! And ENJOY them.



But if you've been a long time reader of Auto Spies you know we have MANY talents. One being CORRECTLY predicting trends and being RIGHT.



Example: Last summer when the Ford Lightning pickups were hitting dealers and speculators (90% of the buyers) were rampant. We told you that by YEAR-END, most dealers around the country in the non-vanity markets (NOT Beverly Hills, Miami, etc.) would be offering theirs for MSRP and BELOW MSRP, in the weaker markets.



Well, we were right-on again. MANY, are now selling Lightning's at MSRP. And GET THIS, at the dealer auctions, models like the Lariat are going for 5-10k UNDER MSRP.













So if the shine is ALREADY coming off the Apple with the Ford what hope does Chevy or RAM have in the EV pickup market OTHER than picking up the crumbs that fall?



But that said, there is an inherent reason WHY they will UNDER-DELIVER in the marketplace.



Ready for the answer?



Because one of the MAIN reasons people BUY a pickup is because for the MOST part, a traditional ICE legacy pickup WON'T let you down in a DISASTER or an EMERGENCY. YOU CAN COUNT ON THEM THROUGH THICK AND THIN.



You may have a 911 in the garage, but when the electric grid dies, or the floods come or WHATEVER calamity is thrown at us, a good, old-fashioned pickup gives us that warm and fuzzy feeling that you can DEPEND on it.



Sh_T hits the fan where you are and you gotta blow quick? You AIN'T takin' the 911 or the LIGHTNING. You're throwing all the important stuff in the King Ranch, Denali or Tundra and you gone! The important possessions, the pets, weapons, the kids...PILE IN AND GO WITH NO ANXIETY. And DON'T forget the WIFE!



KIDDING!



Or ARE WE? ;)



And if you need money quick, someone is always looking for a well priced, used pickup.



You can't say that with the EV pickup. TODAY. Someday, but NOT today.



But you get it. That is WHY the EV pickup will only be a NOVELTY for MANY years to come.



A FUN, EXPENSIVE one, but still not MAINSTREAM.



And within a year or two, anyone that DOES want one will buy the CyberTruck and he will own 97% of the market there.



Are we right again or do you DARE to question THE GREAT WIZARDS OF CARZ!











