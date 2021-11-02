Ford Loses EV F-150 Battery Suupplier For 10 YEARS Due To Use Of Stolen Trade Secrets

In 2019, LG Chem, one of the top battery suppliers for electric vehicles, filed federal lawsuits against SK Innovation (SKI), another top battery supplier for electric vehicles, over allegedly stealing trade secrets.

In the suits, LG alleges that SK Innovation “accessed trade secrets” by hiring 77 employees from their lithium-ion battery division of LG Chem, which they claim “developed the world’s first commercial pouch-type Li-ion battery for automobiles.”

They claim that some of those employees stole some trade secrets before leaving for SK Innovation: