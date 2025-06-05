Ford Lost $200 Million In Q1 In Tariffs After Investors Force It To Depend Too Heavily On Chinese Suppliers

Ford is attempting to sort out its product and sales strategy in the wake of the Trump adminstration's tariffs. On an earnings call for investors today, company CFO Sherry House said tariffs cost the company around $200 million in the first quarter of the year, with income plunging 63 percent during the same timeframe. Tariffs weren't completely to blame, however; model-year changeovers for the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator caused significant downtime for some of the company's plants, and both fleet and retail sales were a bit lower year-over-year as well. In response to the tariffs on cars imported from China, Ford's luxury division Lincoln will pause imports of the popular and well-regarded Nautilus crossover until the 2026 model year changeover. Lincoln says it has enough stock of the Nautilus already imported to last through that time period, meaning consumers likely won't feel much of a pinch in terms of vehicle availability. The Nautilus starts at $55,535 for the 2025 model year, though that may change once the company starts importing cars again from its factory in Hangzhou, China, once the 2026 model arrives.



