Ford Lowers Mustang Mach-E Prices $3k. Care To Guess WHY?

Agent001 submitted on 9/29/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:49:54 PM

1 user comments | Views : 1,218 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.macheclub.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mach-E club is reporting that Ford lowered the prices $3k and have published the dealer memos reflecting the new pricing.



Care to guess WHY Ford made this reduction???



Click read article link for more details...


Read Article


Ford Lowers Mustang Mach-E Prices $3k. Care To Guess WHY?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

MrEE

Overpriced

MrEE (View Profile)

Posted on 9/29/2020 9:54:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]