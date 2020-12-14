Ford Mach-E Vs Tesla Model Y - How Do They Stack Up?

With the highly-anticipated Mustang Mach-E currently in production and slated to begin deliveries this month, armchair analysts are eagerly waiting to see the competition that’s bound to unfold with Tesla. For months now, we’ve seen Model Y against Mach-E showdowns but if we go beyond the surface level, the two could be more similar than many might believe.



Getting the obvious out of the way, both vehicles are part of an emerging (and exciting) electric crossover segment. In the U.S, most crossovers sit within an over-crowded vehicle segment jam-packed with competition across each and every status class. These two, however, separate themselves from the rest by competing in a smaller sub-category of electrification.



