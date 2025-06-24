Ford Makes A Fashion Statement With Bronco Models Geared For Women

The Bronco has carved out a rugged, dirt-flinging niche for itself in Ford’s lineup, but now the company is giving the SUV a softer edge, or at least a more stylish one. Roughly 70% of Bronco buyers are men, but Ford is aiming to expand the model’s appeal by partnering with ‘alice + olivia‘. The female fashion brand was launched at Barneys in 2002 and was founded by Stacey Bendet.

The collaboration started with an alice + olivia x Bronco line, which includes a $195 t-shirt, a $295 hoodie, and a $795 pair of jeans that look like they lost a bet. There’s also the willa top, which looks perfectly fine but still rings up at $395.