Ford Makes Once Free Frunk In Mustang Mach E A $495 Option

Like most consumers, I have a serious aversion to things that once were free becoming pay-to-play experiences. Things so often start to feel like they’re only meant to extract every last dollar from the consumer. For example, McDonald's and every other fast food restaurant have now decided to charge for condiments or dipping sauces. Is it that big of a deal to give me an extra honey mustard with my 10-piece McNuggets? Well, unfortunately, the car world is following suit. If you were upset with the race to subscriptions for once-free features like heated seats, then, well, Ford will do you one better: You’ve got to pay for the frunk.



