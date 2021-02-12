Ford Maverick Hybrid Is SOLD OUT - Orders Reopen Next Summer

The Ford Maverick is, unquestionably, one of the coolest trucks on sale today. It’s a reasonable size, a reasonable price, and can still do Truck Stuff. Its most interesting variant, however, was too good for this world, too pure: The hybrid Maverick is no longer available to order.

Maverick Chat, a forum that once again proves human subcultures are nested fractally, first spotted a dealer bulletin stating that orders for the hybrid Maverick “will not be selected for scheduling.” CarBuzz reached out to Ford on the matter, and heard back from Mark Levine: “That’s correct. Due to high demand, we are now fully reserved on Maverick Hybrid. Ordering will reopen next summer.”