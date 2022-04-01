Ford Maverick Hybrid Owners Are Reporting Over 600 Miles Per Tank Of Gas

The Ford Maverick Hybrid has started to reach the hands of customers and it has been revealed it can travel more than 600 miles (965 km) on a single tank.

Powering the Maverick Hybrid is a 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated gasoline engine with an electric motor and a CVT. It is good for 191 hp and is sold exclusively in front-wheel drive. It may seem unpowered compared to the big F-Series pickups that Ford is best known for but one thing the Maverick Hybrid has going for it is fuel efficiency.