Ford Maverick Hybrid Pickup Is Now EPA Rated At 42 MPG In The City

The first truck to come with a standard hybrid powertrain in the United States also happens to be the most efficient of them all. When Ford unveiled the all-new Maverick back in June, it touted an EPA-estimated rating of 40 miles per gallon in the city. As it turns out, the compact pickup sips even less fuel as the Environmental Protection Agency says it will actually do 42 mpg. With a 33-mpg highway rating resulting in a 37-mpg combined, the new Maverick Hybrid will be able to cover more than 500 miles (805 kilometers) before running out of fuel, all for a starting price of $19,995. As expected, these fuel economy numbers are far better than those of the optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost, which returns 23 mpg city / 30 mpg highway / 26 mpg combined in a front-wheel-drive configuration and 22 / 29 / 25 for the AWD model.



Read Article