Ford Maverick Instrument Clusters Are Failing - 63,000 Vehicles Recalled

Ford has discovered a concerning glitch in Mavericks from the 2022 to 2023 model years that could cause their instrument screens not to illuminate. As a result, the Detroit automaker must recall the compact pickup truck in order to update its software.

Ford is aware of a total of 167 warranty claims related to this issue, and its Critical Concern Review Group (CCRG) first learned of it on October 3, 2023. The problem was brought to the group’s attention by the plant vehicle team at the Hermosillo, Mexico, assembly plant, which was analyzing one of those warranty claims.