Ford Maverick Mops Up Hyundai Santa Cruz Sales In October

October's sales numbers are in and it looks like the Blue Oval's snack-size truck, the 2022 Ford Maverick, is absolutely killing the compact pickup game. New vehicle buyers have long been leaving their cars behind for crossovers in the name of utility. Now, Ford is seeing the same exodus from crossover to pickups, as buyers—especially young ones—are headed full-steam towards its unibody truck. A good benchmark for how well Maverick sales are going is the Hyundai Santa Cruz. Not only has Hyundai launched a similar compact pickup, but it also did so while targeting the same exact buyer demographics.



