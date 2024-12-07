Ford Maverick Or Lightning EV. WHICH Would You Lease Seeing As Of TODAY, They Lease For The SAME AMOUNT. Yes, You Read That RIGHT!

Ford has recently announced a significant price reduction on the lease of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck. The new lease prices for the F-150 Lightning are now surprisingly close to those of the much smaller Ford Maverick, a compact pickup truck. This price adjustment is part of Ford's strategy to make electric vehicles more accessible and appealing to a broader range of consumers. The F-150 Lightning, known for its impressive performance and advanced features, is now a more affordable option for those looking to transition to an electric vehicle without sacrificing the utility and power of a full-size pickup truck.









Ford Lightning and Ford Maverick leases at price parity -- wow



