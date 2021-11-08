Ford Maverick Pickup Gets Sized Up In New Family Portrait

The new car bloat is real. In a world where vehicles are larger than ever, new car buyers have been calling on automakers to downsize vehicles so that they might actually fit in their garages. That's what makes compact pickups like the 2022 Ford Maverick so darn refreshing. Recently, folks from the Maverick Truck Club (as reported by Motor1) spotted a Carbonized Gray Maverick next to its two larger siblings, the Ford Ranger and the F-150. The comparison helps show just how small Ford's newest pickup really is and sets a whole new modern precedent for compact pickups.



