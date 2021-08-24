Ford Maverick Preorders Lead The Way Massively In Three States

Arguably the biggest question when Ford unveiled its new Maverick pickup truck was whether buyers would respond. The full-size F-Series has dominated North American sales for decades, but the small unibody Maverick is a completely different animal from its big brother. Ford CEO Jim Farley seems happy with the progress thus far as he took to Twitter to tell the world that 100,000 Maverick reservations are already in the books. Furthermore, he elaborated that just three states – California, Florida, and Texas – are where most of the reservations are coming from. To be even more specific, Los Angeles and San Francisco are cities that apparently love the Maverick more than most. Farley didn't offer deeper insight into Florida or Texas.



