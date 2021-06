Full pricing details for the 2022 Ford Maverick have emerged online shortly after the truck’s official launch.

As we already know, the standard Maverick XL Crew Cab FWD model carries a suggested retail price of $19,995. One step up in the range will take customers to the XLT Crew Cab FWD that’s priced from $22,280, and topping out the range is the $25,490 Lariat Crew Cab FWD. All prices exclude a $1,495 destination and delivery fee.