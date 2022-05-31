Ford May Be Seeking To Control Crowd Hunting Mustangs With AWD Patent

Ford recently filed a patent for an all-wheel-drive system with three clutches. The patent was filed with the USPTO, and while it may seem like overkill, we can see how useful it could be.

According to the patent sketches, one clutch would be used in an old-fashioned way. In other words, to couple or decouple an axle once the AWD system detects either the front or rear wheels losing traction.

The second set of clutches controls the power being sent to the half shafts on said axle.

In short, this AWD system is not just able to send power to the front or rear but also from side to side on one of the axles.